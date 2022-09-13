Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

Shares of MMMW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

