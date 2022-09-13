Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance
Shares of MMMW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
