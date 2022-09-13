Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,094,000 after buying an additional 333,425 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,690,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $328.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $317.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

