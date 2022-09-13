Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $624.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 624 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.04), with a volume of 897188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($7.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.55. The company has a market cap of £339.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3,375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 17.80 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.00%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

