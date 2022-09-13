Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $99,118.79 and $70.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00137678 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00265754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00052053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005257 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

