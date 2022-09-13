McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,776 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 15,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.