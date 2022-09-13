MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 47,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,670,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MedAvail to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
MedAvail Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of MedAvail
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.
