MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 47,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,670,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MedAvail to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

MedAvail Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

About MedAvail

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter worth $5,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

