Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GETVF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
