Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance

Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GETVF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

Featured Stories

