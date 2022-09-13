Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MBINN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 3,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

