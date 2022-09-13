MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 400.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,072,000 after buying an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 377,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MET traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.