Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404,029 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $168,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. 587,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.