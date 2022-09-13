Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Has $204.97 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

VWO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 598,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,595,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

