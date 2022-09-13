Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,394 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.23% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $36,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

MIRM stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

