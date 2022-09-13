Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in August

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,799. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
