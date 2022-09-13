Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in August

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,799. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

