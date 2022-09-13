Mizuho Boosts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $47.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 6,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,075. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 529,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 321,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 255,851 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.