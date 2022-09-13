Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.82

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.82 and last traded at $106.24, with a volume of 27642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

