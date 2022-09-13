Morgan Stanley Cuts AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $27.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AlloVir Trading Down 4.3 %

AlloVir stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $194,804 in the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

