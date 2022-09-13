Morgan Stanley Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADCT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.56. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

