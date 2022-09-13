Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Major Shareholder Citadel Gp Llc Buys 1,700 Shares

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Citadel Gp Llc acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $17,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,738.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Motive Capital Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

MTVC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 312,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,386. Motive Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motive Capital Corp II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTVC. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

