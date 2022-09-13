Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.99

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 61825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

