MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 76,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.