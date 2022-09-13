M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.64.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $190.55 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7,580.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 152,210 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

