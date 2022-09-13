Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $201,600.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 1,258,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.