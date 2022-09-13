NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.11% of NanoString Technologies worth $50,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 24,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,869. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

