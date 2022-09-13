National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

