National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

National Express Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPGF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

