National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is Rush Island Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,792 shares during the period. National Retail Properties makes up 9.8% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $47,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 5,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

