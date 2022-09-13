Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.89. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,597 shares.
NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
