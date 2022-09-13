Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.89. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,597 shares.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

