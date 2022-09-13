Neblio Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.01 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00007955 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 147.7% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $31.93 million and $5.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,463,628 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

