Ned L. Sherwood Buys 5,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,677,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,332.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,771. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

