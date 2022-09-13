Needham & Company LLC Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.63.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

