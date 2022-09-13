Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

