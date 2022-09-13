NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. 1,562,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

