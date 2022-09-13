Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.62. The stock had a trading volume of 99,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,399. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

