Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Trading Down 4.4 %

Netflix stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.23. 64,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average is $247.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

