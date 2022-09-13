Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.