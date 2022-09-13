New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. 5,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,374. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 242,259 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 182,117 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

