New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. 5,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,374. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 242,259 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 182,117 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.