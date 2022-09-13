New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.71. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

