NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Head-To-Head Analysis

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.95 Gold Fields $4.20 billion 1.79 $789.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares NextSource Materials and Gold Fields’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Gold Fields, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Fields 2 2 2 0 2.00

NextSource Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Gold Fields has a consensus target price of $13.77, indicating a potential upside of 63.11%. Given NextSource Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Fields beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

