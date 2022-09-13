NFTX (NFTX) One Day Volume Hits $50,983.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.22 or 0.00144407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 0% against the dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $50,983.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075657 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.