Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Shares Down 5.6%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 228,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,892,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on shares of Nine Energy Service from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

