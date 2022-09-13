NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
NioCorp Developments Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$301.42 million and a PE ratio of -25.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About NioCorp Developments
