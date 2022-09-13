Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance
Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Nippon Sheet Glass has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.39.
Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.