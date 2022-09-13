Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance

Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Nippon Sheet Glass has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.