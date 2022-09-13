Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

NMEHF stock remained flat at $23.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

