Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $23.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Nomura Real Estate has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $25.58.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Real Estate (NMEHF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.