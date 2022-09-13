Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $7.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.35. 188,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.68. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

