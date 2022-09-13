North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North Mountain Merger

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North Mountain Merger stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) by 1,056.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

North Mountain Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMMCW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

