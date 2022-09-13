Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Down 99.4% in August

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGC remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,794 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

