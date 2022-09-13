Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT traded down $7.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.