Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 27,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,731,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
Novavax Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Featured Articles
