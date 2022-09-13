Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 27,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,731,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

