Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
