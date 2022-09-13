Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

